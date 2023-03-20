Bridges accumulated a team-high 23 points (8-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound and one assist across 31 minutes during Sunday's 108-102 loss to the Nuggets.

The fifth-year wing scored more than 20 points for the fifth straight game and the 11th time in the last 12, averaging 27.2 points, 3.9 boards, 2.8 threes, 2.5 assists and 0.9 steals over that stretch. The Nets have featured a balanced attack since trading away Kevin Durant (ankle) and Kyrie Irving (foot), but Bridges appears to be Brooklyn's No. 1 option on offense.