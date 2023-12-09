Bridges ended with 21 points (9-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 30 minutes during Friday's 124-97 win over the Wizards.

Bridges followed up his 32-point outing Wednesday -- which culminated in a game-winning 17-foot jumper -- with a solid 21 points on 60 percent shooting. He's now scored in double digits in his last five games and has shot at least 60 percent from the floor in his last three appearances. Bridges will look to carry his hot shooting into Monday's game against the Kings.