Bridges contributed 21 points (7-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 109-105 win over the Heat.

Bridges led all Nets players in scoring while handing out a team-high-tying assist total and finishing second on the team in rebounds in a winning effort against Miami. Bridges has been one of Brooklyn's top producers offensively so far this season, tallying at least 20 points, four assists and six rebounds in three of his four outings.