Bridges provided 26 points (10-24 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals over 44 minutes during Monday's 96-95 overtime loss to Miami.

Bridges led the Nets in scoring for the second time in three games and has scored 20-plus points in each of his last three appearances. Although Brooklyn have lost five of their six games in January, Bridges is averaging 23.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists over 38.5 minutes per game to start the new year.