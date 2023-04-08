Bridges closed Friday's 101-84 victory over the Magic with 22 points (7-24 FG, 1-12 3Pt, 7-9 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 37 minutes.

Bridges carried the Nets to victory, allowing Brooklyn to secure a playoff berth, where they will play against the 76ers. Given that the Nets have nothing to play for in the final game of the regular season, it wouldn't be shocking if Bridges receives rest, something that could also happen with other starters. Bridges has scored at least 20 points in each of his last nine appearances.