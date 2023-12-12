Bridges chipped in 22 points (6-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds and five assists over 37 minutes during Monday's 131-118 loss to the Kings.

Bridges has settled himself as the primary offensive option for Brooklyn this season, and he's been on a roll of late. He's scored at least 20 points in six games in a row, but he's also doing it at an efficient rate since he's making 53.8 percent of his shots and 53.8 percent of his three-point attempts in that six-game span.