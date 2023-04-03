Bridges registered 30 points (9-25 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 11-13 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and three steals across 39 minutes during Sunday's 111-110 victory over Utah.

Bridges was far from efficient from the field and needed 25 shots to score 30 points, but he still led the team in scoring while also extending his streak of games with at least 25 points to six. The former Suns forward is averaging 30.0 points per game across his last 10 appearances.