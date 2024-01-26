Bridges supplied 21 points (8-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT), one rebound, three assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Thursday's 96-94 loss to the Timberwolves.

Bridges led all Nets starters in scoring while posting a team-high-tying steals total and adding a pair of assists en route to ending as one of two players with 20 or more points in a losing effort. Bridges has finished north of the 20-point mark in seven of his last eight outings while tallying at least two steals in 10 contests this year.