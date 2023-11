Bridges provided 18 points (8-12 FG, 2-2 3Pt), one rebound and three assists in 29 minutes during Sunday's 121-99 loss to the 76ers.

Bridges once again lifted the Brooklyn starting unit in a blowout loss, leading all Nets starters in scoring and shots made while coming up two points shy of reaching the 20-point mark. Bridges has recorded 18 or more points in 11 of his first 13 appearances this season, also adding three or more assists in 11 contests.