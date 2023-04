Bridges supplied 26 points (10-26 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one block across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 123-108 win over the Pistons.

Bridges paces Brooklyn in scoring, shots made and minutes played in Wednesday's win over Detroit, also finishing as one of three players with at least five assists. Bridges has notched 20 or more points with five or more assists 13 times this year, now posting at least 25 points in eight of his last 10 outings.