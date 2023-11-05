Bridges recorded 19 points (7-20 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 38 minutes during Saturday's 124-114 loss to the Celtics.

Bridges posted his least efficient shooting night of the season, although it came against a stout Boston defense. The 27-year-old is entering is his first full season of being an offensive focal point, so patience is advised. In his 27 game sample with Brooklyn last season, Bridges earned 6.6 free throws per game, but he's averaging just 3.8 through six games thus far.