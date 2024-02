Bridges logged 13 points (5-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 43 minutes during Monday's 109-98 loss to the Warriors.

This was a poor showing for Bridges, as he just couldn't generate much offensively. He's been solid for the most part over his last 10 showings, however, posting averages of 23.0 points, 3.7 assists, 3.7 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 4.1 three-pointers.