Bridges closed Tuesday's 119-107 loss to the Mavericks with 28 points (11-21 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, four assists and two steals across 38 minutes.
Bridges led all Nets players in scoring and threes made while tallying a team-high pair of steals and ending two points short of the 30-point mark in a losing effort. Bridges has recorded 28 or more points in nine games this season, including in two of his last five contests. He has now connected on at least five threes in five games, all of which have taken place over his last eight outings.
More News
-
Nets' Mikal Bridges: Muted effort against Warriors•
-
Nets' Mikal Bridges: Explodes for 33 points Monday•
-
Nets' Mikal Bridges: Leads starters in scoring in loss•
-
Nets' Mikal Bridges: Erupts for 36 in Tuesday's loss•
-
Nets' Mikal Bridges: Top scorer in all-around outing•
-
Nets' Mikal Bridges: Says he'll play Friday•