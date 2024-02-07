Bridges closed Tuesday's 119-107 loss to the Mavericks with 28 points (11-21 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, four assists and two steals across 38 minutes.

Bridges led all Nets players in scoring and threes made while tallying a team-high pair of steals and ending two points short of the 30-point mark in a losing effort. Bridges has recorded 28 or more points in nine games this season, including in two of his last five contests. He has now connected on at least five threes in five games, all of which have taken place over his last eight outings.