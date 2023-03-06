Bridges contributed 33 points (12-21 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one block across 41 minutes during Sunday's 102-86 win over the Hornets.

Bridges has elevated his game to a new level since arriving in Brooklyn and that trend continued Sunday. He has been a first-round player over the past two weeks, averaging 26.7 points to go with 5.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.3 three-pointers. Given what we know about his game, there is certainly scope for his defensive contributions to increase down the stretch. When packaged together, he presents as a sneaky top-20 talent ROS.