Bridges put up eight points (2-7 FG, 0-1 3PT, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, two assists and three turnovers in 15 minutes during Monday's 129-126 preseason loss to the Lakers.

Brooklyn's starters did not play much in this one, but it was a chance for them to get their legs under them. With Ben Simmons looking very healthy in the preseason opener, that could result in lower usage for Bridges. Still, he'll be a popular selection in the early rounds of most fantasy drafts.