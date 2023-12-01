Bridges contributed 22 points (9-22 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Thursday's 129-128 loss to the Hornets.

Bridges scored 22 points for the second straight game, putting together another impressive performance. His minutes have been through the roof lately, as the Nets continue to utilize his well-known durability. Over his last five games, Bridges has averaged 25.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.4 three-pointers in 37.6 minutes per contest.