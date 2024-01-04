Bridges totaled 15 points (5-18 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 112-101 loss to the Rockets.

The Nets had a woeful showing on offense Wednesday and Bridges was particularly poor, needing 18 shots to score 15 points while failing to make a substantial impact in other categories. Bridges remains one of Brooklyn's primary offensive threats, but he's trending in the wrong direction of late after failing to surpass the 15-point plateau in three of his last five contests.