Bridges ended Wednesday's 114-113 loss to Cleveland with 20 points (6-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-9 FT), six rebounds, four assists and three steals in 35 minutes.

The 27-year-old forward led all Brooklyn starters in scoring on the night, although Cam Thomas came through with a record-setting performance off the bench. Bridges will be a key part of the Nets' offense in his first full season with the club, and if he can match the 26.1 points and 2.5 made threes a game he posted over 27 contests in 2022-23 after coming east in the Kevin Durant trade, he might just lead them into the postseason.