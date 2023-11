Bridges registered 31 points (12-21 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one block across 39 minutes during Monday's 129-125 loss to Milwaukee.

Bridges set a season high with 31 points, and he did it with remarkable efficiency. He hasn't been as dominant in fantasy basketball as he was late in the 2022-23 season, as he's losing some usage to both Cam Thomas and Ben Simmons. However, Bridges has still been a third-round value in nine-category leagues so far.