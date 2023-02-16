Bridges notched 45 points (17-24 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 116-105 win over the Heat.

The 45 points marked a new career high for Bridges, who bounced back nicely from a seven-point, 2-for-8 shooting performance just two nights earlier against the Knicks. More often than not, Bridges' offensive output will likely sit somewhere between the two extremes, and the 26-year-old should benefit from an overall uptick in usage in Brooklyn compared to what he handled when Phoenix was at full strength. Given the expected uptick in scoring he'll likely see with Brooklyn in addition to his ability to fill up the defensive categories, Bridges may have a chance at offering Kawhi Leonard-esque fantasy value the rest of the way.