Bridges registered 23 points (6-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 9-10 FT), seven rebounds and five assists over 35 minutes during Thursday's 122-115 loss to the Heat.

Bridges pushed his streak of games with at least 20 points to three, and he has achieved that feat in all but four outings, leaving no doubts regarding his premier role in Brooklyn's offensive scheme. Bridges is averaging 20.4 points per game in nine November contests, and his scoring prowess alone is enough reason to make him valuable across all fantasy formats.