Bridges (shin) said that he'll play Friday against the Lakers, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Bridges was probable for Friday's matchup, and he said after the team's morning shootaround that he'll be able to suit up against the Lakers. He's topped 20 points in four consecutive appearances, averaging 28.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 40.3 minutes per game.