Bridges had 45 points (17-24 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 116-105 win over the Heat.

It was a career night for Bridges who knocked down 17 of 24 shots to record a new career-high 45 points in the win. He still managed to contribute his usual defensive stats as well. Obviously the 26-year-old forward isn't going to shoot this efficiently on a regular basis, but in this Brooklyn offense he has the opportunity to try and continue with a similar kind of usage going forward.