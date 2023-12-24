Bridges racked up 29 points (9-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 10-10 FT), six rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal over 33 minutes during Saturday's 126-115 victory over the Pistons.

Bridges posted his fifth-highest scoring game of the season, fueled by his fourth game with double-digit free throw attempts, while also matching his season high with seven assists. Posting 2-for-15 shooting from beyond the arc over his past three games is an uncharacteristic dry spell from the 27-year-old, but he's still knocking down 38.8 percent of his catch-and-shoot attempts this season.