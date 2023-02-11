Bridges (recently traded) will be available for Saturday's game against Philadelphia, Alec Sturm of NetsDaily.com reports.

Both Bridges and Cameron Johnson (recently traded) will be active for the contest, meaning fantasy managers will get their first look at the new Nets roster. Bridges appears to be a key part of Brooklyn's rebuild and should see more offensive freedom with the team than he did in Phoenix. He can be expected to slot into the starting lineup on the wing and should retain a similar workload to his season average of 36.4 minutes per game.