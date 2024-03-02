Bridges closed with 38 points (14-26 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 39 minutes during Saturday's 114-102 victory over the Hawks.

Bridges has shown time and time again he can take over a game with his scoring ability, and that's exactly what he did Saturday, carrying the Nets to a much-needed victory to keep their Play-In chances alive entering the final six weeks of the regular season. This was also a massive bounce-back effort from Bridges, as he was on a run of four straight appearances where he couldn't surpass the 15-point mark. Bridges had made just 32.2 percent of his field goals in that four-game stretch.