Bridges ended with 26 points (9-26 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 43 minutes during Thursday's 102-97 loss to the 76ers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Bridges connected on a team-high mark from deep while leading the team in points during an all-around performance in Thursday's Game 3 loss. Bridges has posted at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists in two straight games.