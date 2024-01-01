Bridges provided 22 points (8-20 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Sunday's 124-108 loss to Oklahoma City.

Bridges has eclipsed the 20-point plateau in three of his last four appearances, and the star forward also found a way to produce in peripheral categories in this one, as he ended three boards and three dimes away from a triple-double. Bridges' value lies in what he can do as a scoring threat, but his contributions in other areas certainly boost his upside. He's averaging 16.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 0.8 steals per game over his last 10 outings.