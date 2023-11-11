Bridges delivered 12 points (4-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and an assist across 28 minutes in Friday's 121-107 loss to the Celtics.

Bridges might have co-led all starters in scoring alongside Spencer Dinwiddie, but that doesn't hide the fact that he needed 11 shots to score 12 points while struggling with his three-point shot. Bridges is still one of the Nets' main offensive threats and should be rated as such going forward, but he has failed to reach the 15-point mark in his last two outings following a promising start to the season. He will look to bounce back when the Nets take on the Wizards on Sunday.