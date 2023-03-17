Bridges supplied 23 points (7-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Thursday's 101-96 loss to the Kings.

Bridges led all Nets players in scoring, shots made from the field and free throws made in Thursday's defeat, extending his streak of at least 20 points to four straight games. Bridges has surpassed the 20-point mark on 33 occasions this season.