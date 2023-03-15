Bridges ended with 34 points (11-23 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 9-11 FT), four rebounds, four blocks and two assists across 38 minutes during Tuesday's 121-107 loss to the Thunder.
Bridges has now scored 30-plus points in two of his last three contests and has reached the 30-point threshold five times through eight games in March. The offensive production was made all the more sweeter by Bridges tacking on the four blocks, which were a new season high.
