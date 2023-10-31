Bridges contributed 24 points (10-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 38 minutes during Monday's 133-121 win over the Hornets.

Bridges slashed by Charlotte defenders throughout the fourth quarter, repeatedly getting to the basket. His efficiency is refreshing after a 12-of-29 shooting start across his first two games. Bridges logging 36.0 minutes per night is a perennial boost to his fantasy floor as well.