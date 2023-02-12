Bridges closed Saturday's 101-98 loss to the 76ers with 23 points (8-18 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist and two steals in 34 minutes.

Bridges led the Nets in scoring with 23 points, giving us a glimpse of what his new role might look like. The team is going to be looking for points production anywhere they can find it, possibly affording Bridges a chance to flaunt his much-improved offensive game. If everything goes according to plan, he could very well be on the way to his best fantasy season to date.