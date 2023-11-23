Bridges posted 45 points (16-31 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 11-12 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals over 44 minutes during Wednesday's 147-145 overtime loss to Atlanta.

The scoring eruption tied his career high, set Feb. 15 last season against the Heat, and the OT period ended up being a duel between Bridges and Trae Young -- the Nets' star accounted for 11 of his team's 14 points, but Young rained in 14 of Atlanta's 16. The double-double was Bridges' second of the season, and he's scored at least 20 points in nine of 14 contests to begin the campaign, averaging career highs with 22.1 points, 6.1 boards and 3.8 assists per game.