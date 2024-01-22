Bridges closed with 26 points (9-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 38 minutes during Sunday's 125-114 loss to the Clippers.

Bridges led all players in Sunday's contest in scoring while hauling in a half-dozen rebounds and handing out a handful of assists in a balanced performance. Bridges has recorded 25 or more points in 10 games this season, including in three of his last five games. He has tallied at least five rebounds and five assists in 10 contests.