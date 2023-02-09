Bridges has been traded to the Nets, along with Cameron Johnson, Jae Crowder and multiple future first-round picks, in exchange for Kevin Durant and T.J. Warren, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

While the draft capital, which reportedly includes four future first-round picks, as well as a pick swap, is the headliner for Brooklyn, the Nets also get one of the league's best three-and-D wings in Bridges. The Villanova product is averaging a career-best 17.2 points per game to go with 4.3 boards, 3.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.8 threes, while shooting 38.7 percent from deep and 89.7 percent at the line. In Brooklyn, he'll step in as one of the key components of the Nets' post-Durant rebuild. That should lead to a larger offensive role down the stretch, as the Nets are left with few go-to options outside of Spencer Dinwiddie and recent breakout Cam Thomas.