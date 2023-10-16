Bridges won't play in Monday's preseason game against the 76ers for rest purposes, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.
Bridges will presumably be back in action for Wednesday's preseason finale in Miami, which should serve as a dress rehearsal for the regular season.
