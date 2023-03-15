Bridges ended with 34 points (11-23 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 9-11 FT), four rebounds, two assists and four blocks across 38 minutes during Tuesday's 121-107 loss to the Thunder.

Bridges poured in a team-high 34 points by knocking down 47.8 percent of his tries from the field, but it wasn't enough to bring home the victory. He's now scored 30-plus points in two of his last three contests and has reached the 30-point threshold five times through eight games in March.