Head coach Jacque Vaughn relayed Thursday that he will "probably not" see a full workload in the evening's tilt versus the Bucks, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

There doesn't seem to be a concern in terms of an injury for Bridges, and it's likely more the case that Bridges will get more of a breather than usual in a game that features a healthy spread in favor of the Bucks and numerous regulars in Brooklyn's starting five sitting out. Bridges enters the night averaging 26.5 points, 5.43 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.1 steals over 34.9 minutes per game in his 10 appearances since joining the Nets.