James is expected to sign a contract with Brooklyn once he satisfies the conditions of the NBA's health and safety protocols, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports.

Rumors circulated over the weekend that Brooklyn was targeting James to fill the spot on the roster that opened up after LaMarcus Aldridge's retirement, and it appears a deal between player and team is merely a formality at this point. Because James only recently returned to the United States after spending the 2020-21 campaign with Russian club CSKA Moscow, he could face more rigorous intake testings than most newly-signed players. James' timeline for making his Nets debut is murky as a result, but once he's activated, the 30-year-old should provide some much-needed depth at point guard for a Brooklyn team that's currently without James Harden (hamstring), Tyler Johnson (knee), Chris Chiozza (hand) and Spencer Dinwiddie (knee) in the backcourt. James last appeared in the NBA with the Suns and Pelicans in the 2017-18 season, averaging 9.3 points on 38.3 percent shooting from the field in 19.1 minutes per game over his 36 appearances.