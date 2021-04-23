James officially signed a 10-day contract with the Nets on Friday, and he'll be available to make his debut against the Celtics, Billy Reinhardt of NetsDaily.com reports.

The 30-year-old should provide some much-needed depth at point guard for a Brooklyn team that's currently without James Harden (hamstring), Tyler Johnson (knee), Chris Chiozza (hand) and Spencer Dinwiddie (knee) in the backcourt. James last appeared in the NBA with the Suns and Pelicans in the 2017-18 season. He averaged 9.3 points on 38.3 percent shooting from the field in 19.1 minutes per game.