James plans to sign a second 10-day contract with the Nets on Monday, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports.

James joined Brooklyn on a 10-day pact April 20 and averaged 7.4 points, 4.2 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 19.6 minutes per contest across five games. He should continue to play a similar role for the Nets off the bench after he signs another 10-day agreement.