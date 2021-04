James scored 11 points (4-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) with eight assists and three rebounds in a 116-103 victory over the Raptors on Tuesday.

James had a solid offensive performance off the bench in just his third game for Brooklyn this season. The guard recently signed a 10-day contract to provide the team with some needed backcourt depth. James has averaged 7.0 points, 3.7 assists and 2.0 rebounds across his three games played.