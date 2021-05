James registered 15 points (6-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists and a rebound across 24 minutes off the bench in Friday's loss against the Blazers.

James wasn't effective by any means and needed 15 shots to score 15 points, but he's enjoying a solid scoring role off the bench for Brooklyn -- especially in nights where Kevin Durant (who was rested Friday) and James Harden (hamstring) are sidelined. The veteran point guard has scored in double digits in two of his last three games.