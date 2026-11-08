Brown, who finished with 18 points (5-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-7 FT), one rebound, three assists and one steal over 25 minutes in Saturday's 124-121 loss to Atlanta, won't play in Sunday's game against Dallas, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Brown logged his fifth consecutive double-digit scoring performance Saturday. However, his efforts weren't enough to help the Nets hold off a late Hawks comeback and earn their third win of the 2026-27 campaign. Head coach Jordi Fernandez mentioned after the game that the rookie won't suit up Sunday versus the Mavericks, the second game of a back-to-back. Without Brown in the lineup, Terance Mann should see more minutes off the bench. Keon Ellis, who didn't get on the floor versus Atlanta, might also get involved.