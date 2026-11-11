Brown has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans due to an illness, Sharif Phillips-Keaton of USA Today reports.

Brown had been sidelined for Sunday's 130-93 loss to the Mavericks due to back injury management and was slated to return to action Wednesday. However, he appears to have fallen ill overnight, as the Nets added him to the injury report as questionable earlier Wednesday before downgrading him to out. Though Brown will be in street clothes, the Nets should get some reinforcement to the backcourt in the form of Egor Demin (leg), who is listed as probable after missing the team's previous six games.