Nets' Mikel Brown: Taken by Brooklyn at No. 6

Brown was selected by the Nets with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Brown profiles as a lead guard but can play off the ball and has plenty of upside for the rebuilding Nets to be excited about. The 20-year-old appeared in just 21 games (19 starts) for Louisville in 2025-26 due to a lingering back injury, finishing the season with averages of 18.2 points, 4.7 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals while shooting 41.0 percent from the field in 29.2 minutes per game. He has a strong opportunity to carve out a significant role in his rookie campaign, though Brooklyn has plenty of young guards, including Egor Demin (foot), Nolan Traore (illness) and Ben Saraf.