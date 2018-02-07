Nets' Milton Doyle: Monster night
Doyle recorded 42 points (14-21 FG, 11-15 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 assists, 10 rebounds, two steals and two blocks during Tuesday's win over the Raptors 905.
The Loyola (Chicago) product had a monster night, going for a career high in points and assists and registering his first triple-double. Despite the prior two games where he scored a combined 14 points, Doyle has been consistently in double-figures and is averaging an impressive 21.9 points during his first season in the NBA G-League.
