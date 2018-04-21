Nets' Milton Doyle: Not a factor in NBA
Doyle played in 10 games with the Nets in 2017-18 and tallied 3.4 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.0 assist per appearance.
Doyle wasn't much of a factor when he was called up from the G League, where he spent most of the season. The rookie's highest scoring output came on Apr. 8 against Chicago when he scored eight points on 3-of-4 shooting from the floor. Doyle should be able to at least find a contract with a G League team in time for next season.
More News
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....