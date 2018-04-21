Doyle played in 10 games with the Nets in 2017-18 and tallied 3.4 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.0 assist per appearance.

Doyle wasn't much of a factor when he was called up from the G League, where he spent most of the season. The rookie's highest scoring output came on Apr. 8 against Chicago when he scored eight points on 3-of-4 shooting from the floor. Doyle should be able to at least find a contract with a G League team in time for next season.