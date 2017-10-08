Play

Nets' Milton Doyle: Out Sunday vs. Knicks

Doyle is dealing with a left quad contusion and has been ruled out for Sunday's preseason matchup against the Knicks.

Doyle agreed to a partially guaranteed deal with the Nets back in August and remains a long shot to make the team's regular-season roster. He'll look to return on Wednesday against the 76ers with the hope of making a final impression on the Nets' coaching staff before roster cuts begin.

